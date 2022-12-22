Green Gasparilla was founded by two teen-environmentalists, Demetri and Ethan. They are dedicated to bringing awareness to the dangers caused by the onslaught of Gasparilla Boat Parade beads being tossed into Tampa Bay waterways each year. The Gasparilla Festival is an exciting and long-standing annual tradition in the Tampa Bay area, and they believe it should be celebrated in an eco-friendly and responsible way so that our waterways can be clean and healthy for generations to come.

The Co-Founder of Green Gasparilla, Demetri Sedita, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about the Bead Free Bay Initiative and how they are now partnered with the Florida Aquarium.

