Grammy award-winning Gospel Singer Tamela Mann reveals all in new album Overcomer

In her latest album, Overcomer, Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, and NAACP award-winning actress and producer Tamela Mann is debuting what she believes to be some of her best music yet.

Mann says for the first time, she candidly wrote about things she was “dealing with and trying to conquer and overcome.” , hence the name of her new album.

The famous gospel singer joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about the inspiration behind Overcome.

