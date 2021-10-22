Gospil Singer CeCe Winans teams up with national charity to help domestic violence survivors

The founder of Blessings from My Heart To Your Table, Delphia Brewton, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share news about the Survivor’s Night to Shine concert featuring famous gospil singer CeCe Winans.

Blessings from My Heart To Your Table was founded by a survivor of Domestic Violence and is for Domestic Violence Survivors.

The organization rescues and restores women from domestic violence.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.