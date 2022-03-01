Golf Retreat Helps Veterans Heal

by: Elizabeth Motley

The Special Operations Warrior Golf Foundation utilizes the healing and networking power of golf to assist Special Operations wounded, ill and injured warriors recover, rehabilitate, and reintegrate into civilian life.

The host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show BloomGayle Guyardo, talks to USA Retired Colonel, Cary Harbaugh about how the program works.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

