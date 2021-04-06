Golf Grows in Popularity During Pandemic

PGA Top Golf Coach, Chris Como, joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM.

Como has dedicated his life to coaching golfers of all levels achieve their goals.

In order to learn the most effective coaching practices in the game, Chris spent the first part of his career either working for or studying with many of the preeminent teachers of the game.

Chris has done workshops or certifications with NG360 (Nike Golf 360), T.P.I, the C.H.E.K. Institute and E.L.D.O.A. He has an eclectic background of resources that he brings to his instructional philosophy.

Chris Como has worked with players from the PGA, LPGA and Champions Tour, is the youngest member of Golf Magazine’s “Top 100 Teachers in America”, member of Golf Digest’s “Best Young Teachers Top 40 under 40 in America” and Golf Digest’s “Top Teacher in State”.

Como shares with BLOOM viewers easy ways to get into the game.