Shannon Miller is a 7 time Olympic medalist gymnast, including 2 gold in 1996. After retiring from sport she dedicated her focus to helping women make their health a priority, with a focus on fitness, nutrition and getting to regular doctors appointments.

In 2011, she was diagnosed with a rare form ovarian cancer. In fact, she almost skipped the appointment that discovered the cancer! Luckily she thought better of it and the cancer was detected early.

After surgery and chemotherapy she is now 10 years cancer free. She continues to focus her efforts on cancer awareness as well as the importance of physical fitness and the “Gold Medal Mindset”.

She films 10 minute fitness videos for her YouTube channel to help others find a moment to focus on their health.

And she travels the country as a sought after motivational speaker on the Gold Medal Mindset (including goal setting, teamwork, positive mental attitude, resiliency and commitment to excellence)

In addition to her other work she continues to remain involved with the sport she loves as a commentator and analyst.

She currently hosts ESPN’s “Gymnastics Countdown” which covers NCAA Women’s Gymnastics.

Shannon’s efforts to help women make their health a priority and to relieve the guilt we often face.

Miller joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom ad said “Making our health a priority is not a selfish act.”

She went on to say “if we don’t focus on our own health, we may not be here for all of those who depend on us.”

Shannon wants to help others take those baby steps to being at their very best. It’s not about perfection, but rather taking that first step and making small changes that add up to big benefits.

