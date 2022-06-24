Debbie Canton the Founder of Grady Goat Yoga and the Grady Goat Foundation joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show for Fitness Friday.



Grady Goat Foundation/Grady Goat Yoga is a fun way to get in shape, but is also a children’s charity.



The charity offers goat yoga lessons to raise money for it’s foundation.



The Grady Goat Foundation supports various children’s charities and helps bring awareness to the fight against human trafficking.



The charity just celebrated its 5th anniversary in March.



Yoga is every Saturday at 10am with private events available on Sunday or during the week.

