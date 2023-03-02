According to the American Heart Association, over 44% of women ages 20 and up are living with a form of cardiovascular disease, and life stages such as pregnancy and menopause can increase risk. In 2024, the American Heart Association will celebrate their 100-year anniversary and it will mark Go Red for Women’s 20-year anniversary.

Performance Coach and 7-year American Heart Association Circle of Red Member, Debbie Lundberg, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about the Go Red for Women fundraiser, while spreading awareness for cardiovascular disease and how it affects women around the globe.

