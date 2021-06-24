Go Greek with A Village Salad

Pat Iacovella with Created Cuisine joins Gayle Guyardo in the Bloom Kitchen with an old school Greek Salad perfect for the hot summer months.
Created Cuisine is a catering company with a cause operated under the training and supervision of Chef Clyde Tanner, Created Board Member and Director of Culinary at the Art Institute of Tampa, and Chef Jesse Layman, food consultant and VP of Sales and Marketing for Sparrow Lane. Created Cuisine’s menu is inspired by the recipes of Created Board Member, Sung Lee Hochhausler, and was developed to help women transition out of Human Trafficking.
