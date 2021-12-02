Dessert Diva Danette Randall joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with an amazing Gluten Free Pumpkin Dark Chocolate Chunk Squares recipe
• 1/2 cup pumpkin puree
• 1/2 cup peanut butter ( chunky is my preference)
• 1/2 cup pure maple syrup
• 2 eggs
• 1/4 tsp almond extract
• 1/2 cup gluten free flour
• 1 1/2 tsp. cinnamon
• 1/4 tsp. cloves
• 1 tsp. ground flaxseed
• 1/4 tsp. salt
• 1/4 tsp. baking powder
• 3/4 cup dark chocolate chunks
Preheat oven to 350
Line an 8×8 pan with parchment paper, or coat with non stick spray
In small bowl, combine flour, cinnamon, cloves, salt, flaxseed, and baking powder. Set aside.
In medium bowl, mix pumpkin, peanut butter, and syrup until smooth. Add in eggs, and almond extract.
Dump flour mixture into wet mixture, stir until well combined. Fold in dark chocolate chunks.
Bake for 25-30 minutes, until middle is set if you press down on it. Take out of oven, and let cool. Cut into squares. ENJOY!
NOTES- I used all purpose gluten free flour, but almond flour works nice with this recipe. You can use natural peanut butter, or regular peanut butter. Semi sweet chocolate chips work great, if you can’t find dark chocolate chunks.
