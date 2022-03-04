The Dessert Diva joins Gayle Guyardo in the Bloom Kitchen with an amazing Gluten Free Pound Cake with Strawberry Lemon Zest Recipe.

GLUTEN FREE POUNDCAKE WITH STRAWBERRY LEMON ZEST

2 cups all purpose gluten free flour

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1 cup unsalted butter ( room temp)

1 cup granulated sugar

3 eggs ( room temp)

1 1/2 tsp. vanilla extract

1/3 cup buttermilk ( room temp)

powdered sugar for dusting

Preheat oven to 325

Grease a 9×5 loaf pan

In small/ medium bowl combine, flour, salt, and baking powder. Set aside

In large bowl, cream butter & sugar until smooth, and creamy. Mix in eggs one at a time, stir until well combined. Mix in vanilla, and milk.

Add 1/2 of flour mixture to butter mixture, and combine well. Stir in the other half of flour mix.

Add batter to prepared pan, smooth top.

Bake for 55-65 minutes ( check at 55 minutes) Top should be turning golden, and toothpick inserted in center comes out “almost clean”. Take out, and cool completely before serving. Cut into slices, top with strawberries, and powdered sugar. ENJOY!

STRAWBERRY LEMON ZEST

1 cup large strawberries (approx. 8-9 strawberries, diced)

1 tsp lemon zest

1/ tsp lemon juice

1/4 granulated sugar (optional)

Stir all ingredients together. Mash strawberries up a little, but leave a few in tact. Let sit in refrigerator about 1/2 or longer, before using as topping.

NOTES- my cake took 63 minutes.

You can use almond milk, heavy cream, or any percentage of milk if you don’t want to use buttermilk This cake is good with whipping cream or chocolate sauce, as well as the strawberry topping.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.





