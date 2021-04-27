Giving The Gift of Life

You Don't Have to be a Mom to have Mother's Intuition

Vincent Genna is known as the "tell-it-like-it-is" and a truly authentic Spiritual Teacher and Psychic Therapist. He combines his extraordinary psychic abilities, academic credentials, and genuine all-loving approach to provide healing for body, mind, and spirit.

Vincent Genna joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM with ways to tap into your inner intuition, that many believe only applies to moms.