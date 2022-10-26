Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Wendy Wesley joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share a healthy Ginger Curry Pumpkin Soup recipe.

Ginger Curry Pumpkin Soup

I am all for roasting vegetables on a sheet pan but when it comes to big gourds like pumpkins and butternut squashes I would like for someone else to do the work. This is a fast and easy recipe for soup using canned pumpkin. It’s great for an easy weeknight meal for company when the temps drop a bit.

2 cups canned pumpkin (one large standard can)

½ onion, chopped

1 tbs olive oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

4 cups chicken or vegetable broth

1 can light coconut milk (13.5 oz)

Curry powder and ginger powder

1 tablespoon flour

Salt and pepper to taste

Method- Cook the onion in the oil in a large pot on medium heat until cooked and translucent. Add the garlic being careful not to scorch it. Stir in the pureed pumpkin, broth, curry and ginger. Increase the heat to high and bring to a boil. Once boiling reduce heat and simmer for 5-10 minutes. Stir in the coconut milk and continue to simmer. Remove about a half cup of the soup into a bowl or mug and add the flour to it. Blend in the flour well and try to remove any lumps. Return this mixture to the soup and cook for another 10 minutes. This flour mixture will help thicken the soup. Correct with salt and pepper. Serve with a nice salad or crusty bread.

