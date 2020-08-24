Recipe Developer and Food Blogger Gina Ferwerda shares some great recipes for Gina’s Grilling Weekend.

Jalapeno Cheddar Chicken Sandwiches (Serves 8)

8 ounces cream cheese, softened 1-2 tablespoons chopped jalapeños (fresh or pickled)1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

8 boneless, skinless chicken thighsHouse seasoning (salt, pepper, granulated garlic, granulated onion & smoked paprika)

8 slices deli ham or turkey8 slices cheese (Swiss, cheddar, or pepper-jack)8 hamburger buns

Optional-Lettuce Tomato slicesPickle slices Red onion slices

In a medium bowl, combine cream cheese, jalapeños and shredded cheese. (Or you can buy the jalapeño cream cheese at the store and add some shredded cheddar to that.)

Heat a grill to medium-high.

Sprinkle both sides of chicken with house seasoning. Grill chicken over medium-high heat for approximately 5-6 minutes each side (or until thoroughly cooked). Add 1 tablespoon of the mixed Jalapeño Cheddar Mixture to each chicken thigh along with the meat and cheese slices during the last few minutes of grilling. Lightly grill the cut sides of the buns. Add some cream cheese mixture to the cut sides of the buns after removing from the grill.

To assemble, top each bun bottom with a cheesy chicken patty. Garnish with lettuce, sliced tomatoes, pickles, and onions, if desired. Attach the bun tops with a large skewer and serve warm.



Summer Supreme Pasta Salad

1 pound cavatappi pasta (or any pasta) 1/2 cup diced red onion1/2 cup diced celery 1/2 cup diced tomatoes1/2 cup diced cucumbers1/2 cup diced bell peppers1/2 cup diced radishes1/2 chopped banana peppers1 1/2 cups Italian dressing1/4 cup salad supreme seasoning

Add pasta to boiling, salted water and cook according to directions on the package. Drain and rinse with cold water for 1 to 2 minutes.

In a large bowl, add pasta, veggies, dressing and seasoning. Fold all ingredients together. Cover and refrigerate until well-chilled.

Garlic Butter Asparagus & Shrimp Skewers

1 stick melted butter (1/2 cup)3 minced garlic clovesZest of 1 lemon Juice of 1/2 lemon1/2 teaspoon dill weed 1/2 teaspoon lemon pepper seasoning

1 pound large shrimp, shelled and deveined, tails on 1 pound fresh Michigan asparagus, cut into bite size piecesSalt and pepper

Mix melted butter, garlic, lemon zest, lemon juice, dill weed and lemon pepper seasoning together.

Thread the shrimp and asparagus onto skewers. Brush the garlic butter sauce over the shrimp and asparagus. Season with some salt and pepper. Grill on medium-high heat for 4-5 minutes, flipping frequently. Brush extra garlic butter on while grilling. Remove from heat and serve with wasabi aioli.

NOTEIf you are using wooden skewers, soak them in water 30 minutes prior to grilling.

Wasabi Aioli

1/2 cup mayo1 tablespoon wasabi paste1 tablespoon lemon juice3 teaspoons soy sauce1 1/2 teaspoons sugar1/4 teaspoon granulated garlic

Mix all ingredients together and keep refrigerated until ready to use.

Gina Ferwerda Author, Meals from the Mitten