Giant Composting Bens Built for Florida’s First Zero Waste 5K

Florida’s first “zero waste” 5k race will take place on Sept 12th at 7:30 am in scenic downtown Venice.

The course will feature  2 loops on the city’s famous canopy tree-lined road.

The race will start and finish at Daquiri deck and Centennial Park and include a post-race party with a beer garden, food (including vegan options), live music and awards.

The main goal is to raise awareness in the running community (and non-running community) regarding being more environmentally responsible.

This means no single-use water bottles, plastic goodie bags (or other items that just end up in the landfill) will be used at the race.

Water stops on the course will be supplied with reusable silicone cups that will be collected, sanitized and reused.

Enviroracing will also use areca palm leaf plates which decompose in 6-8 weeks.

In her ongoing series “Gayle On The Go”, Bloom host Gayle Guyardo caught up with race organizers, Mariryan Heschmeyer and Heather Butcher who built giant high tech composting bens designed to disinigrate a wide range of materials being used at the race.

