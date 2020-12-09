Getting cheesy with Dessert Diva

Dessert Diva Danette Randall joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom with a creative idea for a festive platter.

GOAT CHEESE SPREAD

4 oz goat cheese (room temp)

2 tbls. honey

1/2 tsp cinnamon

stir 3 ingredients together, until smooth.

Place in nice bowl, to add to cheese platter. Tastes great spread on any cracker, and also slices of crusty bread. ENJOY!

CANDY CANE

Cut mozzarella slices, from a mozzarella log about 1/4 inch thick Cut apple slices about 1/4 inch thick, and arrange on a platter in shape of candy cane, alternating between cheese, and apples.

Serve with round crackers, and any other cheese, crackers, and meat you desire!