Getting cheesy with Dessert Diva

Bloom

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dessert Diva Danette Randall joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom with a creative idea for a festive platter.

GOAT CHEESE SPREAD

4 oz goat cheese (room temp)

2 tbls. honey

1/2 tsp cinnamon

stir 3 ingredients together, until smooth.

Place in nice bowl, to add to cheese platter. Tastes great spread on any cracker, and also slices of crusty bread. ENJOY!

CANDY CANE

Cut mozzarella slices, from a mozzarella log about 1/4 inch thick  Cut apple slices about 1/4 inch thick, and arrange on a platter in shape of candy cane, alternating between cheese, and apples.

Serve with round crackers, and any other cheese, crackers, and meat you desire!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss