Just as the sun’s rays can burn your skin, they can also harm unprotected eyes. We wear sunscreen to protect our skin from the sun, and sunglasses help us protect our eyes.



National Sunglasses Day serves as a reminder that sunglasses and other UV-protective eyewear are key to protecting long-term eye health.



Dr. Justin Bazan, OD, Medical Advisor to The Vision Council joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with why it’s so important to protect your eyes from the sun.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.