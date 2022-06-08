Remember the pandemic- millions of people across the country quit their jobs. That was called the Great Resignation. Then, many of those people who resigned regretted it.



Experts called that the “Great Regret.”



Now, people are trying to figure out what they really want to do.



The Trifecta Business Coach Dr. Angela Swain join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about what many are calling “the Great Re-Set.”



Dr. Angela told Guyardo “Having passion and purpose in your life and work improves happiness and health.”

