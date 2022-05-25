The American Lung Association is the leading organization working to save lives by improving lung health and preventing lung disease through education, advocacy and research.



The American Lung Association focuses on four strategic imperatives: to defeat lung cancer; to champion clean air for all; to improve the quality of life for those with lung disease and their families; and to create a tobacco-free future.



Tampa Bay will be hosting its 5th annual Lip Sync For Lungs Live Battle for The American Lung Association in on Friday, May 27, 2022 the at ZooTampa at Lowry Park! This event will be filled with incredible performances by local community celebrities, special guests, silent auction, animal meet and greets and more! Money raised at the Lip Sync For Lungs will fund the Lung Association’s efforts to end lung cancer and lung disease.



Karson Workman the development coordinator for The American Lung Association joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about how to have fun for a great cause.

