Tampa police searching for auto burglary suspect Video

Detectives back at Wimauma home where 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Video

Tampa company that developed cancer vaccine expanding human clinical trials Video

IndyCar drivers comment on new Aeroscreen technology Video

'Running the race of life:' Couple engaged at Gasparilla Distance Classic retiring Video

Officials call development surges in Pasco Co. 'smart growth,' some residents disagree Video

Over 5 million kids water bottles recalled over choking hazard Video

Parts of Hillsborough Co. seeing surge in population, new housing Video

Sneezing and Wheezing? Pollen season is here and expected to get worse Video

Transportation changes in works to ease traffic troubles in Sarasota, St. Armands Circle Video