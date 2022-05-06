Hoola-Fit is an American Council on Exercise Approved hoop fitness program that incorporates handmade hula hoops for maximum fun fitness benefits.



Hula hooping burns an average of 420 calories an hour, and handmade hoops should be sized according to the participant’s height, body typeand experience level.



Abby Albaum the founder of Hoola-Fit joins Bloom’s Women’s Health Special to get you Hoola-Fit!



