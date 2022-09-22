Bloom host Gayle Guyardo visits Imagine Orthodontic Studio to talk with Dr. Paiyal Popat, Founder & Owner Orthodontist, and Dr. Benjamin Christman, Senior Associate Orthodontist, about their affordable Braces and Invisalign treatment.

Imagine Orthodontic Studio offers Braces and Invisalign treatment at an affordable price – just $99/month, with the ability to start your treatment the same day, and they accept most insurances including Medicaid!

That’s up to 60% less than others, and all done with a board-certified Orthodontist!