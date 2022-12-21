Nicol Winkler A.K.A. “The Thirsty German” and the co-founder of Oktoberfest Tampa joined Gayle Guyardo the host of Bloom to celebrate the health and wellness shows global launch, which includes Germany.

From sauerkraut to stollen and enjoying huge German traditions like the outdoor “Weihnachtsmarkt, Christmas market, Winkler served up a taste of Germany in Tampa Bay.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



