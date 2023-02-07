In Gayle’s gIRLfriends (In Real Life), triple board certified physician Dr. Lisa Koche and certified nutrition specialist J.J. Virgin join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to try out crystal energy – which is supposed to have spiritual, mental and physical health benefits. The friends visit a crystal energy healer – Julie Borgelt from Serenity Now in Palm Harbor to explore crystals and crystal energy.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire. Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.