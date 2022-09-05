Public Relations Specialist Matt Dillon, CEO of MDPR along with Photographer Christopher Logan join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom on the season 4 premiere to share Gayle’s big magazine cover reveal on LaPalme Magazine.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.