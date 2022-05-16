Darlene Lancer, who is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and author of new book, Dating, Loving and Leaving a Narcissist, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with an in-depth analysis of abusive relationships, how to make changes, and how to assess its prognosis.

Lancer says 33% of women have been called “crazy” or “insane” by a romantic partner.

During the interview she shared with Guyardo and viewers how to take back power in your relationship.