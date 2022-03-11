Gabling Addictions Related to Sports Betting

Sports betting, which was largely illegal nationwide until a 2018 Supreme Court decision, is now allowed in 30 states (and counting) and the District of Columbia.

Dr. Timothy Fong, a clinical professor of psychiatry and the co-director of the UCLA Gambling Studies Program, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom, about the growing issues of sports gambling addiction.

