On the heels of Black Maternity Week, Actress, Mother and Black Maternal Health Activist Angela Lewis (FX’s “Snowfall”) joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to discuss the disparities facing black mothers. According to the CDC, black women in America are 3-5 times more likely to have a maternal death than white women and are more than twice as likely to have their babies die in childbirth.

Angela also touched on her appearance on the season finale of FX’s “Snowfall”.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.