FSU Student Earns International Recognition for her work fighting Type 1 Diabetes

Florida State University student

Emmabella Rudd has been working to find a cure and support research efforts for Type 1 diabetes since her diagnosis at age 5.



The Florida State University student is one of 400 individuals from around the world to receive a Diana Award, established in memory of the late Princess of Wales to recognize the social action or humanitarian work of young people.



Rudd joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about what it means to receive the prestigious award.

