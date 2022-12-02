Melissa Dohme Hill, Director of Family Services at Hands Across The Bay along with Hands Across The Bay Founder Julie Weintraub join Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with Melissa sharing her domestic violence attack story and how turning her life around and sharing her story through Hands Across the Bay has helped many other women.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.