From the Ocean To Your Table
In celebration of Red Snapper Season, Lifestyle Blogger Devan Coffaro shares a fun summer recipe with fish she caught 40-miles offshore Tampa Bay.
Mango Red Snapper Ceviche
Fresh, crisp, and light on the calories – this dish is a great way to bring the tropical vacation right to your kitchen.
Ingredients:
- 2 Snapper Filets Evenly Cubed (Freshly Caught or Store Bought)
- 1 Small Red Onion Diced
- 1 Red Bell Pepper Finely Chopped
- 2 Jalapenos Finely Chopped (de-veined and de-seeded)
- Juice from 9 Limes
- Juice from Half an Orange
- 2 Mangos Cubed
- 3 Tb Cilantro
- 3 Tb Kosher Salt
- 1 Tsp Pepper
- Optional: Plantain Chips/Tostones/Tortilla Chips for Dipping
Steps:
- Chop the snapper filets, red onion, red bell pepper, & jalapenos. Try to keep the pieces as even in size as possible so all the ingredients cook evenly. Combine everything in a bowl.
- Juice 9 limes. Pour the juice throughout the bowl. Add the salt and pepper. Mix everything together, making sure the lime juice covers all the ingredients.
- Cover the bowl and place in the fridge for 1hr – 1.5 hrs so the lime juice can cook the fish through.
- While the bowl is in the fridge, finely chop the mangos and the cilantro.
- Take the bowl out of the fridge and empty about half of the lime juice into the sink. Replace that with juice from half of an orange.
- Add the mangos and the cilantro. Mix everything together again.
- Serving Options: Eat it as it is with a spoon or serve with plantain chips, tostones, tortilla chips, etc.