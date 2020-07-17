From the Ocean To Your Table

In celebration of Red Snapper Season, Lifestyle Blogger Devan Coffaro shares a fun summer recipe with fish she caught 40-miles offshore Tampa Bay.

Mango Red Snapper Ceviche

Fresh, crisp, and light on the calories – this dish is a great way to bring the tropical vacation right to your kitchen.

Ingredients:

2 Snapper Filets Evenly Cubed (Freshly Caught or Store Bought)

1 Small Red Onion Diced

1 Red Bell Pepper Finely Chopped

2 Jalapenos Finely Chopped (de-veined and de-seeded)

Juice from 9 Limes

Juice from Half an Orange

2 Mangos Cubed

3 Tb Cilantro

3 Tb Kosher Salt

1 Tsp Pepper

Optional: Plantain Chips/Tostones/Tortilla Chips for Dipping

Steps: