We all have bad days and times where we don’t exactly love ourselves, but it’s always important to bounce back from that and practice self-compassion.

Life transformation coach and oracle Thể Oanh joins the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with guest host Maggie Rodriguez to talk about how she went from hating what she saw in the mirror to loving herself, despite being in the beauty industry. She touches on the impact of loathing yourself and how to overcome it as well as the importance of self-love/self-care and the positive impact this has on one’s life and those around them.