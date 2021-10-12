Have you ever wondered if you’re on the right path?



For decades, veteran music and entertainment executive Lanny West thought he was living the rock ‘n’ roll life of his dreams, until one day, when he woke up to the nightmare it had become.



In Father, Son and the Unholy Road: The Dark, Twisted Truth of My Journey from Cocaine to Christ, West takes readers on a harrowing journey to the edge of self destruction and back, tracing a 60-year path through the seedy underbelly of radio, concert promotion, nightclub management and more.



Now a Integrative Wellness Coach, West joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about the shocking violence, shady characters and music stitch he faced in the entertainment industry, and how he turned his life around.

