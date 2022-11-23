Food Photographer, Melissa Santell, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, with a delicious recipe and ways to celebrate friendsgiving.

Butternut Squash Gnocchi with Brown Butter Sage Sauce

INGREDIENTS

Gnocchi:

• 2 cups butternut squash purée

• 3/4 cup grated parmigiano reggiano

• 1 egg, beaten

• 1 tsp salt

• 1/2 tsp black pepper

• 3 cups all purpose flour, plus more for rolling.

Brown Butter Sage Sauce:

• Hefty splash of pasta water

• 6 TBL unsalted butter

• handful of fresh sage leaves

• 2 oz Pecorino Romano, plus more for garnish

DIRECTIONS

Preheat the oven to 375. Cut the squash in half lengthwise, scoop out the seeds. Drizzle with olive oil, salt + pepper and place onto a baking sheet, face down. Bake until fork tender, about 40 minutes. Scoop the squash out and purée in a food processor until smooth. Cook squash in a sauce pan over medium heat for 5 minutes, stirring to evaporate moisture. Cool in fridge. In a mixing bowl add chilled squash purée, Parm reggiano, salt, pepper + egg. Mix to combine. Add flour 1/2 cup at a time and mix by hand. (Dough will be sticky ya’ll, so add more flour if needed) Form into a ball, cover and refrigerate dough for 1 hour. Flour your work surface + divide the dough into 6 pieces. Roll each piece into a long strip, about ½ inch wide. Cut into ½ inch pieces. You can cook as is or get fancy + fork roll them like a pro. Bring a pot of salted water to a boil + drop your gnocchi in. Once they float, they’re ready. In a sauce pan, heat butter until it’s golden brown, then add sage. Fry until sage is crispy. Add the gnocchi to your sauce + toss. Add pasta water + pecorino. Stir gently until creamy + dreamy. Plate it + garnish with more cheese + sage leaves.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network, seen in over 300 million households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.