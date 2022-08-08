Chef Clyde Tanner, Chair of Culinary Arts at The Art Institute of Tampa, and Created Cuisine Board Member, Betsy Faircloth, join Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, with an amazing recipe for Fresh Spring Rolls and dipping sauces.





Vegetarian Dipping Sauce

2 tablespoons fish sauce – –

2 oz sugar

3oz water – As needed for consistency

1 clove garlic – – finely diced

1 small Thai chili pepper – – finely diced

1 Tablespoon shredded carrot

2 Tablespoons lime juice

2 teaspoons rice wine vinegar –

Place all ingredients in a bowl and mix it together until the sugar completely dissolves. Garnish with julienne carrots. Chopped Peanuts optional





Peanut Dipping Sauce

2 oz creamy natural peanut butter

2 oz coconut milk as needed for consistency

2 Tablespoon lime juice

2 Tablespoon hoisin sauce

1 Tablespoon brown sugar

1 small Thai chili pepper – – finely diced

1 Tablespoon chopped peanuts – – for garnish

Place all ingredients in a bowl and mix it together until the sugar completely dissolves. Garnish with Peanuts



Fresh Spring Rolls- Goi Cuon

1 cup shredded carrots

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

8 x 8.5-inch rice paper round wrappers

4 Boston lettuce leaf

2 ounces of rice vermicelli

12 ounces of pork loin

8 x 16 count shrimp

4 oz fresh herbs



Procedure

1. Combined shredded carrots and sugar; let stand for 10 minutes to soften

2. Fill a container of warm water large enough to hold rice paper. Place sheets into warm water to soften for 5-10 seconds.

3. Lay the paper out and place a lettuce leaf on the bottom third of the paper. Lay out ingredients side by side starting with the noodles and ending with the shrimp off the lettuce leaf. Roll into a tight cylinder to seal.

4. Serve with dipping sauce and garnish.

