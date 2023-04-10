Mixologist Tural Hasanov who is the Director of Arts Club and Punch Room at The Tampa EDITION joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share mocktail trends and recipes for The Pink Flamengo and Eastern Sea Punch.

THE EDITION MOCKTAIL RECIPES:

The Pink Flamengo Lyre’s London Spirit (Distilled non-alcoholic spirit) Sea salt Jasmine Orange Tea Grapefruit Oleo Grapefruit Juice Soda – London Essence



Eastern Sea Punch Honey Ginger Tea Blueberry Vanilla Lemon Verjus Blanc Lime



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.