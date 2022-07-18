Making fresh and filling meals doesn’t have to break the bank. You can utilize all of the seasonal produce that comes with the summer season and incorporate it into your midday meals. Trying to keep cool can be difficult especially in the Florida heat, but that does not mean that our lunches need to be soggy sandwiches left in our lunchbox in the break room.

Many of us have lost some structure to our daily routine and the importance of good nutrition is rooted in consistency and behavior. Finding recipes that you enjoy that are easy to make and hold for a few days is the key to ensuring you are meeting all of your nutrient needs while still enjoying the flavors of different foods.

These items stay up to 4-5 days in the fridge and are fantastic to return to time and time again. The methods used today can be the base for a good meal prep and adapted for various flavor and texture preferences.

Gabrielle Tafur, RD, Doctoral Candidate, joins Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to share how to make fresh, nutritious meals this summer.

Simple Summer Spring Rolls

Ingredients

1 pack of spring roll wrappers

1 package seaweed sheets (small)

Thai basil

Glass noodles (can make ahead)

Shredded carrots

Pickled jalapeños

Pickled onions

Directions

Prepare glass noodles as directed on package. Once cooled, set aside in a bowl tossed with a splash of avocado oil to prevent them from clumping or sticking together. Have a large plate with rimmed edges to prevent water from dripping off on hand. Remove the stems from the basil leaves. Lay one spring roll wrap in water for a few seconds (directions also on packaging). One the wrap becomes translucent, begin to layer ingredients as follows: 1 sheet seaweed, noodles, carrots, pickled jalapeños and onions, basil (1-2 leaves). Carefully fold the bottom of the round wrap up towards the top- stopping 1/4 of the way. Begin to wrap whichever direction you prefer; ensuring that you are including the majority of the contents in the wrap with it. Seal the wrap with an additional few drops of water. Place in fridge to set or enjoy immediately!

Chilled Carrot Salad

Ingredients

One cup shredded carrots

Half cup shelled edamame

1 tsp black sesame seeds

2 diced scallions

2 tbsp sesame oil

1 tsp avocado oil

1 tbsp soy sauce

2-3 tbsp water

Directions

In a bowl, combine wet/ liquid ingredients and set aside. Mix very well. Pour over the shredded carrots, scallions, and edamame. Top with black sesame seeds and enjoy!

