Free Glass and Screenings for Children in Tampa Bay

The Glazer Vision Foundation is partnering with the Lion’s Eye Institute for Transplant and Research, the largest combined eye bank, tissue recovery and ocular research center in the world to provide critical early screening for school children across Tampa Bay.

The Lion’s Eye Institute will oversee the mobile The Mobile Vision Clinic provided by the Glazer Vision Foundation as it makes it’s ways to schools across Tampa Bay.

In her ongoing series “Gayle On The Go”, Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated helath and wellness show Bloom, checks out the vision bus that provides free screenings and get glasses to children who need them in 30 minutes or less.

