Free Eye Exams for Kids – The Glazer Vision Foundation Mobile Vision Clinic Rolls Out Across Tampa Bay

In her on going “Gayle On The Go” Bloom series, Gayle Guyardo tours The Glazer Vision Foundation Mobile Vision Clinic staffed with doctors, nurses and eye care specialists.  The mobile unit, features an eye exam screening area, prescription lens lab and a full selection of eyeglass frames.

To date, the Clinic has provided more than 100,000 free eye screenings and 20,000 prescription glasses to children in need through visits to schools, museums and community events.

