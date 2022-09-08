The Lions Eye Institute for Transplant and Research, a nonprofit organization that transforms lives by restoring sight for those with visual impairments and improves quality-of-life for tissue recipients is hosting its annual Eye Ball, Saturday September 10th, 2022 at Tampa Marriott Water Street.

Funds raise will support Lion’s Eye which is the largest combined eye bank, tissue recovery and ocular research center in the world.

Part of its mission in connection with the Glazer Vision Foundation is also to provide free glasses and eye exams for children across Tampa Bay. Already 100,000 children have taken advantage of the state-of-the-art screenings.

Sharon Boyes, CFRE Foundation Executive Director for Lion’s Eye joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share how to community can come together to support the non-profit’s mission.

