The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is waiving all adoption fees for teachers wanting classroom pocket pets. Christine McLarty, PR Manager for Humane Society of Tampa Bay appears on Bloom with Ozzie the dog and host Gayle Guyardo to talk about the free classroom pocket pets just in time for back to school. The pocket pets can help with Back To School Anxiety.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.