TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Walmart announced Tuesday afternoon it will be temporarily closing one of its Bradenton locations as part of a company-initiated program to clean and sanitize its stores as the spread of COVID-19 continues to be an issue nationwide.

The Walmart located at 6225 East State Road 64 will close at 2 p.m. Tuesday and will reopen on Thursday at 6 a.m.