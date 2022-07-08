Former NFL Star Chinedum Ndukwe has seen firsthand how fellow NFL stars squander millions, while he quietly invested and saved.



At The University of Notre Dame, he double majored in Business Management and Psychology, and eventually starte commercial real estate development forming his company, Kingsley + Company.



Chinedum Ndukwe joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share his financial lessons and inspiring advice to not only to 2022 NFL Draft picks, but to anyone looking to be financially responsible & successful.



Chinedum played five years in the NFL with the Cincinnati Bengals and Oakland Raiders.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.