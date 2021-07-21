Former Model & Olympic Cycling Champ Dotsie Bausch Ditches Dairy

Dorothy Lee “Dotsie” Bausch is an American cyclist, Olympic silver medalist, advocate, speaker, and the executive director of the nonprofit, Switch4Good.



Bausch joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about why she became convinced going vegan gave her the winning edge and narrowed the age gap to win eight national championships, set a world record, and become the oldest person, at 39 and a half years old, to ever to medal in Olympic track cycling.

