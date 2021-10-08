Form is Key to an X-Force Body Workout

Iliana Stoilova, the Director, X-Force Body takes Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom through three weight lifting exercises where form is key.

X-Force Body was developed after years of scientific studies and research and breakthrough technology to create what some call the world’s best, most sustainable fat loss and muscle gain system.

Each X-Force Body exercise machine houses a patented “tilting” weight stack which allows for a 40% heavier resistance on the “negative” or lowering part of the exercise.

This heavier negative resistance greatly increases the intensity of muscle exertion during each repetition, which translates into significant strength gains and fat loss in less time.

“Results that previously required three, four or five hour-long workouts a week can now be stimulated with only two, 30-minute X-Force Body sessions weekly.”, said Iliana Stoilova.

