Personal Chef Deb Murray of “In The Kitchen With Debra Murray”, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with foods to rev up your metabolism.

Chef Deb also shared this delicious recipe with Bloom viewers.

Ahi Tuna Poke on Ginger Cucumber Salad:

Serves 4 – 6

For the Poke –

1 pound Ahi Tuna – must be very fresh

½ cup Ponzu (Citrus flavored Soy Sauce)

1 teaspoon sriraca

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

For the Cucumber salad –

1 English cucumber

1 slice ginger peeled

1 teaspoon soy

2 teaspoons rice vinegar

½ teaspoon pepper

1 tablespoon sesame oil

½ teaspoon black sesame seeds

On a clean surface chop the ahi tuna into ½ inch pieces.

Toss the ahi with the Ponzu srirca and mayonnaise. Cover and refrigerate till ready to serve.

For the cumber Salad –

Cut the English cucumber length wise.

Using a melon baller, scrape all sides out of each side.

Place the spindle in the food processor and set slicing blade to 1 mm.

Slice the cucumbers. Remove to a paper towel to drain.

Fit the metal S blade in the food processor.

To the food processor bowl add the ginger, soy sauce rice vinegar and pepper.

With the motor running drizzle the sesame oil through the feed tube.

In a bowl, toss the cucumber, and dressing and sesame seeds.

Chill till ready to serve.

To serve chill four martini glasses.

In each glass place a 1/2 of the cucumber mixture then top with ¼ cup of the poke mix.

