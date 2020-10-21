Food truck side hustle in Tarpon Springs, turns into booming business nationally

The Greeks knew a thing or two about dessert. They do hold the record for one of the first desserts in history known as Loukoumades (loo-koo-MAH-thez). Winners of the 776 BC Olympic were awarded these Heavenly Puffs as their prize over gold medals. In our opinion, if you are going to honor the Gods like the Ancient Greeks did through the Olympic Games, this could very well be the best way to do it. Fried dough puffs, with tons of honey and cinnamon! Crunchy on the outside and fluffy and airy on the inside.

Now, serial entrepreneur, Tammy Levent is rolling out the delicious Greek treats nationwide.

She joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about how this idea bubbled to the top in the middle of a pandemic.