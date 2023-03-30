The Food Whisperer, Holistic Chef Adrienne Falcone Godsell joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with healthy food swaps, and shared this delicious recipe:

Shepherd’s Pie:

1 lb ground beef 1 bag frozen peas and carrots

2 16 oz bag frozen cauliflower 2 tbsp butter/ghee black pepper/ white pepper himalayan salt

3 cloves peeled garlic montreal steak seasoning

1. in large saucepot place cauliflower and garlic. cover with water, bring to boil, reduce to simmer and cook until soft and no longer smells like cauliflower-approximately 25 minutes.

2. in sauté pan, place on medium heat and put ground beef in to cook. break up in pan and add 1 tsp. montreal steak. when meat is almost cooked, add peas and carrots.

3. drain cauliflower, put back in pot, add butter/2 tsp. sea salt and 1 sprinkle of white and black peppers. smash with immersion blender until smooth. adjust seasoning, usually a little more salt as needed. more butter too.

4. place meat into 4 servings, top with mashed cauliflower.

