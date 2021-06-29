Food Cravings and Addictions

Eating for comfort or out of boredom rather than nourishment is familiar to most.

Food addiction is common and can lead to health complications, yet those who try to fight unhealthy cravings can feel the sense of restriction and longing.

Sherra Aguirre, the author of “Joyful, Delicious, Vegan: Life Without Heart Disease,” joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to share tips on how to manage your food cravings.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom also streams on Flixx.net.