Author, Therapist, Wellness Educator and Expert LindaJoy Rose, Ph.D., Academic Director with the Natural Wellness Academy discusses the health benefits of chia seeds and shares a recipe for Vanilla Pudding and Raspberry Jam parfait.

Quick Vanilla Pudding Parfait with Raspberry Jam

LindaJoy Rose, Ph.D. aka Dr. LJ

www.NaturalWellnessAcademy.org

Raspberry Jam

Ingredients:

1 package of frozen raspberries, defrosted (or can use a pint or two of fresh raspberries)

2 TB. agave, honey or coconut nectar

4 TB. chia seeds

Extra berries for garnish along with mint leaves

Directions: Place raspberries in blender and blend until fairly smooth. You can also defrost and mash with potato masher. Place in bowl and stir in sweetener (add more if you prefer it sweeter) Add chia seeds and stir well. You should stir every 5-10 minutes for about 30 minutes – It should thicken into a jam consistency. (add more chia seeds if needed)



Vanilla Crème Sauce (option to turn into pudding with Chia Seeds)

Ingredients:

1 cup soaked raw cashews

1 TB. vanilla extract or seeds from a vanilla bean

2.5 TB. virgin coconut oil

1/2 cup water (can use date soaking water)

2 TB. agave or maple syrup

5 pitted medjool dates, soaked (you can replace with 2-3 extra TB. of agave or maple syrup)

Prep: Twenty minutes ahead, soak cashews in water. Soak dates separately in 1 cup of water. Remove pits from dates.

Directions: Remove dates from soaking water, but reserve water. Place drained cashews in blender with ½ of the date water, agave and coconut oil and blend until smooth. Add rest of water with the dates and vanilla and blend until smooth.

Chia Vanilla Pudding: Thicken this sauce by adding several tablespoons of chia seeds and allow plenty of time (20-30 minutes) to absorb liquid and thicken.

Storage: This sauce can be sealed and stored for several days in fridge. It becomes thicker upon refrigeration.

